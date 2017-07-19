North Carolina animal shelter searching for home for 31 pound cat

PITTSBORO, NC (WFLA) – An animal shelter in North Carolina is looking for a forever home for one very large cat.

“Does anyone know this cat?” The Chatham County Animal Shelter jokes in a Facebook post. “He clearly had someone feeding him, but was brought in as a stray cat.”

The animal is a whopping 31.4 pounds.

The animal shelter said the cat is too big to be comfortable in one of their kennels, so he is being kept in the staff’s break room.

As of Tuesday, the owners of the cat had not been found and he will be made available for adoption on Monday.