Child, man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A child and a man were both shot Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Nicholson Street at 9:10 p.m.

Dispatchers say the child was shot in the leg and was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said in a tweet that the victims had non life-threatening injuries.

This shooting happened nearby where three others were shot last week. Last Tuesday, a man and woman were injured by gunfire not far away on Brambleton Avenue. The next day, a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Lincoln Street.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.