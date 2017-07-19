Newport News man accused of choking woman, hitting her with belt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was recently arrested for allegedly beating a woman with a belt and choking her last year.

Police say on Dec. 13, 2016, officers were called to Colony Road for a reported assault. Police spoke with the victim, a 33-year-old Newport News woman, who said she had been assaulted by a man, identified as 35-year-old Raheem Perkins.

According to police, the victim said she and Perkins got into an argument on Dec. 12, 2016. During the fight, the victim said Perkins grabbed her by the throat and she briefly lost consciousness. After she was choked, Perkins allegedly grabbed a belt and hit her body with it several times. The woman told police Perkins would stop for about 30 minutes to rest before he began hitting her again.

The next day, the victim said Perkins began hitting her with the belt again.

The woman was able to get away from Perkins when they went to a local shopping center. When he went into a store, the victim got out of the vehicle and tried to get help.

Police say the woman had several bruises across her body.

Perkins had been wanted since the incident. He’s now been arrested and is charged with malicious wounding, impeding blood/respiratory circulation and abduction.