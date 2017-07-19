Newport News hit-and-run seriously injures man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 1200 block of Tyler Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Newport News police say that the emergency call came in at 9:04 a.m. Police say a man was riding his bike in the area when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene going north on Tyler Ave. following the accident.

The driver was in a white, late 90s van with black lettering on the side and displaying an unknown painting company. At this time, there is no description of the driver or tag information for the van.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

