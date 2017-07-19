National Hot Dog Day; A staple of the East Coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WAVY) – If you’re looking for dinner plans Wednesday, look no further because it’s National Hot Dog Day.

You can boil, microwave, or grill them, but no matter how you like them, the hot dog plays a large role in American culture. From the hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July to being a staple at any cookout.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, the hot dog, or frankfurter, was mentioned as far back as the 1600s. The hot dog we all know and love was created in 1871 by Charles Feltman, a German baker who opened up the first Coney Island hot dog stand.

The council’s website the versatility of this food is what made it so popular.

