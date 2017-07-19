Music, Brews & Dinosaurs Are Taking Over Your Weekend!

Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23 : Jurassic Quest @ Scope Arena

Dinosaurs are descending on Hampton Roads! This weekend, Jurassic Quest is taking over the SCOPE Arena with their life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit will feature over 80 life-size dinos. Kids and adults can come and learn about the fascinating creatures that inhabited our world long ago. Young paleontologists can uncover T-Rex and Triceratops fossils, you can interact with ultra-realistic creatures… and even ride a few! There’s even a bounce house, face painting and more fun crafts the whole family will enjoy! Come experience Jurassic Quest this Friday – Sunday at the Scope arena. Times vary and tickets start at $15.

Times:

Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23: Third Annual Bark In the Park @ Bay Creek – Eastern Shore of VA

The ULTIMATE dog competition is happening! The Third Annual Bark In The Park event is back and it’s going to the dogs. Bring your pet to Bay Creek on the Eastern Shore, this Thursday- Sunday for the Dock Dogs competition. They will go head-to-head with other dogs in our community, for ultimate doggy domination! Dog lovers, this is a fun-filled, canine friendly event that includes: Big Air competition, Speed, Extreme Vertical AND each furry friend will be ranked. The overall winner will receive an invite to the Dueling Dogs™ World Championships to be held in the spring of 2018. Bring your family, friends and your pet out this Thursday through Sunday to Bay Creek on the Eastern Shore. The event is open to the public and times vary.

Friday, July 22 : Brews on the Bay @ Ocean View Beach Park

This summer, the return of the popular Friday music series, Thank Goodness it’s Ocean View is back! The beach concert series is the perfect way relax after work! You can unwind at and have some fun with colleagues or friends, and get your thirst quenched with over 20 craft beers to choose from! Our favorite 80’s cover band, The Deloreans, will be bringing the best of the 80’s for attendees to rock out to. Come out and enjoy Brews on the Bay this Friday at Ocean View Beach Park in Norfolk. Admission is Free and sampling tickets will be available on site to purchase.