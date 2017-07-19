Man pleads guilty to murdering his uncle in Camden County

Related Coverage Judge appoints public defender for man accused of murdering his uncle

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his uncle Wednesday.

James Ball had been staying with his uncle, 65-year-old William Ball, in April 2015 while he awaited a DWI hearing in Dare County, according to court documents.

On the morning of April 22, 2015, court documents say Ball called 911 and Camden County deputies arrived to find William Ball dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

James Ball was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a max of 25 years in prison.