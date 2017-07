CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed Wednesday night in a single vehicle accident on Route 58 at the Suffolk city line.

An investigation found that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, 28-year-old Nathaniel Forester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound lanes were closed near the Hampton Roads Executive Airport during cleanup.

The accident is still under investigation.

