FRISCO, N.C. (WAVY) — A man drowned Wednesday in Frisco, North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials say at 12:33 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a CPR in progress on a man on the beach. The man had been pulled from the ocean by bystanders, who started trying to revive him. Medics continued CPR, but weren’t able to revive him.

The 43-year-old man was from out-of-state, officials say.