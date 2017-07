CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say kids playing with a lighter caused a fire at their South Norfolk home Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Acorn Street at 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived five minutes later and found smoke coming from a one-story duplex.

The fire was marked under control at 6:46 p.m.

No one was hurt, but fire officials say there was significant damage to the home.

Three children and one adult have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.