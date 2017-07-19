In The Kitchen: Tuna Steak with Crawfish Cake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum and Susanna Keating from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg were in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen today.
They prepared their July special: Seared Yellowfin Tuna Steak with Crispy Crawfish Cake served over Chilled Couscous Salad with Sweet Red Bell Pepper Sauce. They also presented a Summer Breeze Sangria to compliment the meal.
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant
199 South Boundary Street – Williamsburg
757-253-1847
https://berrets.com/
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.