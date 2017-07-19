Hampton University Professor wins $1 million in Va. Lottery game

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton University Professor won a $1 million prize playing the Gold Bar Bonanza scratch off.

Dr. Calvin Lowe, who is Dean of the School of Science, thought he’d won the top prize, but he wasn’t certain.

After examining the ticket with a magnifying glass, Dr. Lowe realized the ticket really was a top prize winner.

The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

Dr. Lowe is the first to receive the $1 million prize in the Gold Bar Bonanza.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,101,600. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.28.

Dr. Lowe said he told his secretary about the win and she replied, “I’m not losing you as a boss, am I?” He assured her he has no plans to quit and plans to save most of his winnings for retirement.