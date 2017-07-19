Gubernatorial candidates gearing up for debates

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s Republican and Democratic gubernatorial nominees will face off in their first debate Saturday.

The debate, hosted by the Virginia Bar Association, will take place in Hot Springs.

Last month, Gillespie challenged Northam to 10 debates and 10 joint appearances. Northam agreed to three debates and seven joint appearances.

On Wednesday, Northam released which events he will participate in:

Debates:

July 22: Virginia Bar Association

September 19: Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce

October: Southwest Virginia Debate hosted by UVA-Wise, the Batten School, and Southwest Virginia Technology Council

Joint Appearances:

Government & Nonprofits: A Dialogue about Roles, Responsibilities and Perspectives hosted by Northern Virginia Ideas Exchange (NoVIE)

Virginia Association of Counties Meeting

NAACP Joint Appearance

Voices for Virginia’s Children

Loudoun Times-Mirror Town Hall Forum

Multicultural Chamber Alliance

Chesapeake Bay Foundation and James River Association Forum

Libertarian nominee Cliff Hyra is not scheduled to participate in Saturday’s debate. This week, his team sent a letter to the Virginia Bar Association asking to be included.

“Our campaign is confident that Cliff Hyra, a Mechanicsville-based patent law attorney and dues-paying member of the Virginia Bar Association, is worthy of inclusion in this and any gubernatorial debate in 2017, and that his presence will elevate the quality and tenor of the exchange between the candidates,” campaign director John Vaught LaBeaume wrote.

For more details or to suggest a question for Saturday’s debate, click here.