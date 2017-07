CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that ferry operations will be suspended Wednesday.

The suspension is due to needed repairs to the vessel.

* Reminder *

Currituck Ferry Operations has suspended service today for needed vessel repairs — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) July 19, 2017

There are no there other details at this time.

