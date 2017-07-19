Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane holds change of command ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane held a change of command ceremony on Tuesday to relieve Cmdr. John D. Cole as commanding officer.

Cmdr. Gregory M. Tozzi relieved Cole on Base Portsmouth while Vice Adm. Karl L. Schultz, commander, Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony.

While under Cole’s command, the Harriet Lane crew spent 388 days away from homeport, sailed over 45,000 nautical miles, seized 2,280 pounds of cocaine, conducted four search and rescue cases and repatriated 237 Cuban migrants.

Cole’s next assignment will be serving as the Coast Guard’s military fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.

Tozzi most recently served as the senior military fellow at the Center for a New American Security in Washington, D.C. He is a designated cutterman and surface warfare officer. Tozzi previously served on Coast Guard Cutters Bertholf, Dallas and Morgenthau, as well as USS Bunker Hill.