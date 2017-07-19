Disaster resource center for Chesapeake fire victims to open Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake is opening a disaster resource center for residents of a senior living complex impacted by a fire over the weekend.

Crews were called to the four-alarm fire at Chesapeake Crossing off Robert Hall Boulevard after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Three three-story buildings were involved in the blaze. It took over two hours for firefighters to extinguish it. In the end, the fire killed three people and injured six others.

On Thursday, the city is opening a “one-stop shop” to connect residents with resources and assistance from government and private agencies, including Boyd Homes, ABBA list and more.

The resource center will be located at New Galilee Baptist Church, 1765 South Military Highway. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23. The center will close at the end of the day Sunday.

There will be no financial transactions at the center. Material goods such as furniture or clothing will also not be available at the disaster resource center. Referrals to get those items will be available, as resources allow.

Residents can call 382-CITY (382-2489) if they have questions about the center or the resources available.

If you would like to donate to assist the victims, you can do so through the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ website. A special fund has been created under the “donate” tab on the site. Donated items are not being accepted at this time, only monetary donations.

RobertHall@BoydHomes.com or call 757-275-7696 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Family members and friends attempting to locate loved ones may either e-mail or call 757-275-7696 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.