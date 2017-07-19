Beach Movie Bistro closes its doors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The only movie theater at the Oceanfront has turned the lights off for the very last time.

The Beach Movie Bistro in the 900 block of Laskin Road announced on their Facebook page on July 19 that they are no longer operating.

The theater, where you could catch dinner and a movie, first started in 2011. Hours before the announcement on Facebook, the theater was encouraging people to come out for the weekend’s newest releases. The theater’s website is no longer in service as well.

There is no other information at this time.

WAVY News is working to learn more about what caused the closure.