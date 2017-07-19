Audience: Virginia Living Museum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Living Museum. They were here to tell us about an exciting exhibit called Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks, opening this weekend that brings art, nature, and engineering together.

Mr. Fred Farris from the Virginia Living Museum was here give us insight on this new attraction.

Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks

July 22 – November 26

Virginia Living Museum

524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Newport News, VA 23601

TheVLM.org

757-595-1900