5 people injured after drive-by shooting in Richmond

WRIC Newsroom Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Authorities believe the shooting happened on Bethel Street near Deforrest Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, three men and two women were taken to VCU Medical Center. All five victims are expected to be OK, police say.

Police are now searching for a black Jeep and the gunman. A motive or how many suspects involved remain unclear.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.