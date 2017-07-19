5 people injured after drive-by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Authorities believe the shooting happened on Bethel Street near Deforrest Street around 2:30 a.m.

RPD: 5 people rushed to the hospital after a driveby shooting happened on Bethel Street in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court. pic.twitter.com/qN2tu2ykPb — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 19, 2017

RPD: Officers say they are searching for a black Jeep involved in the driveby shooting early this morning. pic.twitter.com/74PZS9ve24 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 19, 2017

According to police, three men and two women were taken to VCU Medical Center. All five victims are expected to be OK, police say.

Police are now searching for a black Jeep and the gunman. A motive or how many suspects involved remain unclear.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.