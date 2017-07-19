1,300 pound great white shark swimming off Eastern Shore

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – A great white shark is swimming about 100 miles off the coast of the Eastern Shore near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. According to the research group OCEARCH, the male shark, named Hilton has been making his way up the East Coast over the last several days. Over the weekend, he was swimming off the coast of the Outer Banks.

Hilton’s last ping was around 6:00 Tuesday night. He’s one of many big sharks OCEARCH is following to learn more about its feeding habits and migratory habits.

OCEARCH has created a Twitter account to follow Hilton on his journeys. To follow along, click here.

To learn more about Hilton, or see his recent travels, click here.