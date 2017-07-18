Wrestling tournament will raise money for fallen Virginia trooper

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Kids from all over Hampton Roads are wrestling in memory of a slain Virginia State Police trooper.

Special Agent Michael Walter died Saturday, May 27, after being shot by a man sitting in a car in a Richmond public housing complex, police said. He left behind his wife of 16 years, Jaime; a daughter, Addison; and two sons, Austin and Mason.

Walter has been remembered for his service to the Powhatan County community and dedication as a wrestling coach for the Powhatan Youth Wrestling Club, which he founded.

“We would often wrestle against mike an his club.And in between matches you’d have camaraderie,” Coach Oliver Walmon said.

Several local kids are preparing for a tournament and demonstration to raise money for Coach Mike’s family. 10 On Your Side’s Don Roberts found wrestlers practicing for the tournament at the Shark Tank — a converted garage and now wrestling gym in Virginia Beach.

“It’s challenging and fun and it’s a good workout for you,” Kameron Harrell said.

The older children understand the purpose: Remembering Coach Mike Walter.

“His family is really hurting and we’re trying our best to really support them,” said Elijah Mosely.

The Michael Walter Memorial Wrestling Tournament takes place Sunday at New Kent County High School. For information, call the tournament director at 757-880-1340.