Woman dies over a week after head-on collision in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died Tuesday morning over a week after a head-on collision in Newport News.

Around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, police and medics were called to a crash in the 17600 block of Warwick Boulevard.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash. Both drivers were pinned in their cars. Firefighters cut the drivers out of their vehicles. One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other driver was airlifted to a Norfolk hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a witness says a 1998 Ford Mustang was heading north on Warwick Boulevard when it crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant.

Alcohol, drugs and speed did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

Police say at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 53-year-old Susan Rene Harris died at the hospital. The other driver is not facing charges.