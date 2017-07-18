William & Mary signs agreement to keep Kimball Theatre open

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – William & Mary has signed a lease agreement with Colonial Williamsburg to operate the Kimball Theatre.

The agreement will provide a venue for W&M instruction and programming during the upcoming renovation of the Phi Beta Kappa Hall main stage theatre.

“The Kimball Theatre has long had a significant place in our community,” said William & Mary President Taylor Reveley. “We are delighted to work with our neighbors at Colonial Williamsburg to give the Theatre a renewed lease on life.”

Colonial Williamsburg announced plans to close the Kimball Theatre as part of a comprehensive effort to reduce costs, stabilize its financial future and focus resources on its core educational mission.

JUST IN: @williamandmary will operate Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg. Theatre closed amid financial trouble for CW Foundation. @WAVY_News — Brandi Cummings (@BrandiWAVY) July 18, 2017

The theater has been around for 80 years. It’s a staple in Colonial Williamsburg and has a long, rich history with film screenings and live music. However, the events held at the theater haven’t been enough to sustain the operation over the years. The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation president said the theater lost $782,000 over the past year.

While not in use by academic departments, W&M will manage the theatre’s scheduling through W&M’s Conference and Event Services.

The agreement will run through January 2021 with options for annual renewals.