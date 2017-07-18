Trial begins for man who stabbed ex-girlfriend at Eastern Shore hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The trial for an Eastern Shore man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in 2016 will start Tuesday.

Winston Burton, 58, is charged with the first degree murder of 42-year-old Shelli Crockett.

Prosecutors say that Burton waited for Crockett to get to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where she worked, last November. Witnesses testified in court that Burton dragged her out of her car and stabbed her to death.

Court records show Crockett had taken out a protective order against Burton two months before her death.

10 On Your Side investigations into Burton’s past found a history of violent offenses dating all the way back to 1976. The offenses included shooting his girlfriend in the face and repeatedly stabbing his wife with a steak knife.

