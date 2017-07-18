Three local gymnasts to compete in prestigious national event

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) — While most 11 and 12 year olds take it easy during the summer, that’s not the case at World Class Gymnastics in Newport News. Three youngsters that train at World Class are spending their summer jet-setting around the country.

Ava Siegfeldt from Hampton, Jamie Wright from Williamsburg and Jamison Sears from Yorktown are headed to Chicago to compete in the Hope Championship on July 28. To make it to Chicago, the three girls had to qualify at an event earlier in the month in Houston.

“They’re very talented girls and they have the drive and the will to want to win,” said coach Tami Harrison. “I think that is the difference, they want to sacrifice.”

For the girls at World Class, call it a labor of love.

“The hard work really pays off for this kind of stuff,” said 12-year-old Jamison Sears. “When you slack off in the gym you are not going to get there.”

These girls are competing at a very high level, against top tier talent from all over the nation, but don’t think for one second that they are rattled in any way.

“It’s difficult but it’s fun at the same time because you have a lot of competition,” said 12-year-old Ava Siegfeldt.

All three girls have ambitions of representing the United States in the Olympics one day, and her coach is there to offer her support.

“It’s a dream and these girls keep wanting to be a part of that program and that dream and they just keep working really hard.”

The Hope Championship is July 28 at the Sears Center Arena near Chicago.