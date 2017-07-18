Strong storms dump rain, cause flooding in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Heavy rain moved through parts of southside Hampton Roads Tuesday afternoon, along with frequent thunder and lightning.

Just after 2 p.m., thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ghent in Norfolk, to near Virginia Wesleyan College. The Peninsula and Eastern Shore also saw some spotty summer showers.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Deitra Tate says because the storm moved slowly,

Be careful if you have to drive through the storm. Be prepared for rapid changes in road conditions.

According to VDOT, there is standing water on Interstate 264 in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

I-264 WB on-ramps at Campostella closed due to standing water. Take alternate route. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) July 18, 2017

Several WAVY viewers have also reported flooding in on Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach and on St. Paul’s Boulevard and Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

The storm is isolated and everything is expected to die down around sunset, according to the Super Doppler 10 team.

