Road work backs up traffic on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Road work on Granby Street in Norfolk is causing big backups.

The milling and paving job started Monday and is expected to take several weeks.

The city admits that it caused drivers more headaches Monday then it should have. Crews shut down too many lanes.

Orange cones will be in place from Willow Wood Drive to Admiral Taussig Boulevard. Access to DePaul Medical Center and the neighborhoods will remain open. You just might have to drive an extra block or two to get there, depending on where the work trucks are located.