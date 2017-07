PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Katie Dozier from Sephora at MacArthur Center was here to show us some of the latest and greatest beauty goodies that can definitely stand the heat!

Sephora at MacArthur Center

300 Monticello Ave.

Norfolk, VA 23510

For more information, call 757-216-1468 or visit ShopMacArthur.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by MacArthur Center.