Norfolk City Council votes to oppose offshore oil and gas drilling

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a resolution opposing offshore drilling and seismic testing.

The city cites tourism, the U.S. Navy, the Port of Virginia and the environment as reasons for their decision.

The U.S. Department of Interior previously endorsed seismic testing and oil and gas exploration and drilling in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean from Delaware Bay to Cape Canaveral.

The disapproval comes after the Norfolk Environmental Commission expressed concern over the impact of such activities on Norfolk’s economy.

Last month, the Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted against offshore oil and gas exploration.