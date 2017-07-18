Norfolk City Council delays vote on public housing redevelopment plan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council voted to delay voting on a proposed plan to replace much of Norfolk’s public housing with mixed-use development.

The city was scheduled to enter a cooperation agreement Tuesday night with the Redevelopment and Housing Authority to demolish about 1,700 units over the next decade This includes homes in Calvert Square, Tidewater Gardens and Young Terrace — an area known as St. Paul’s — not far from downtown.

The city says the plan would improve the area that has a high concentration of poverty. Councilman Paul Riddick says he sees it as gentrification.

The city says the total revitalization could cost $1 billion dollars in local, state, federal and private monies.

After a lengthy public comment period, council unanimously decided to delay the vote.