Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick walks off the field after warm ups before an NFL preseason football game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego. The Santa Clara police chief has vowed to continue providing a safe environment at San Francisco home games after the union representing his officers threatened to boycott policing the stadium if the 49ers don't discipline Kaepernick for criticizing police and refusing to stand during the national anthem. Chief Michael Sellers said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, that he will urge union leadership to put citizens' safety first. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut.

During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a “clean-cut” style in order to get a job.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.

Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.