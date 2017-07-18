Man injured in shooting in parking lot of Hampton apartments

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Monday in Hampton.

At 10:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Mercury West Apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pennwood Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old Hampton man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say this doesn’t appear to be a random incident. However, authorities are still investigating the motive and circumstances in the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.