Man found guilty in stabbing of ex-girlfriend at Eastern Shore hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An Eastern Shore man has been found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in 2016.

Winston Burton, 58, was found guilty of first degree murder of 42-year-old Shelli Crockett. Burton will serve a mandatory life sentence because of a history of violent offenses dating all the way back to 1976. The offenses included shooting his girlfriend in the face and repeatedly stabbing his wife with a steak knife.

Prosecutors say that Burton waited for Crockett to get to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where she worked, last November. Witnesses testified in court that Burton dragged her out of her car and stabbed her to death.

Court records show Crockett had taken out a protective order against Burton two months before her death.