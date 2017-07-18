Man arrested in two Hampton business burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested 39-year-old Alexander James Donkin of Newport News in connection with two burglaries minutes apart.

Officers responded to the 1st block of South King Street at 11:28 p.m. Sunday about a business that was burglarized. They arrived on the scene and discovered that the suspect had forced his way through the front door and taken a briefcase containing multiple items.

That same night at 11:43 p.m., officers were called to Old Hampton Seafood Kitchen on South Armistead Avenue. The two locations are less than half a mile apart.

Officials say Donkin broke the restaurant’s front window, took the cash register and fled on foot.

He was apprehended by officers near the business and has been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny.