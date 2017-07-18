Learning to Direct

Recently I had the opportunity of learning what goes into directing the midday news broadcast. Essentially the director and the producer work together to make sure each newscast runs smoothly. As the producer creates and writes the scripts for the show the director is coordinating the camera shots and coding the show.

The person directing the midday show will start of coding the broadcast at around eleven in the morning. The rundown will display the stories for the show that day and whether they contain a video or animation along with it. First, the director will enter in the camera number and shot, such as BAM or OTS, for each story. After completing that, the director will move onto coding the shots so they will run when it is time. For example, if the story you are coding is a 2SHOT you will find the 2SHOT code and drag it in front of the text for that story. The same goes for a story that contains a video or an animation, you will find the said code and drag it into the story. After coding the shots, you have to always remember to code for the various microphones to be on and off at the correct times during the show.

During the show the director is located in the control room. The director will have the rundown of the show open and ready to edit codes at any moment in case stories change during the broadcast. The director follows the teleprompter to know when to press the correct button to play an animation or take the next camera shot. They always make sure to call out the next shot they are taking. They also are in charge with making sure the audio is correct since there is not a separate operator for that position anymore. Overall, directing is one of the most complicated but rewarding position to learn.

Till next time – Jacqueline Lloyd