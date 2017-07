PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – No outdoor grill? No problem! Celebrity Chef J. Ponder stopped by the Hampton Roads Show to show us how he uses one of his favorite counter-top appliances to bring outdoor flavors inside.

After Work Cooking Class “Social”

July 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cooking 101

July 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Couples Cooking Class

July 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Chef J. Ponder’s Kitchen

555 South Independence Blvd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

