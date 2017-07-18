Former officer’s battle with City of Portsmouth over sick leave goes to court

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former police officer’s battle with the City of Portsmouth over sick leave went to court Tuesday. Both Mike Plessinger and the city tried to convince the judge which side had violated statute of limitation laws.

Last month, 10 On Your Side told you about the big demand Plessinger got from the city to pay back thousands of dollars — even though he says the time off was donated by his colleagues to hold over his family while be battled cancer.

There was no final decision, but there are a lot of moving parts.

Tuesday’s hearing was to determine whether the statute of limitations had run out for the city to sue Plessinger. The city says it filed within the five-year time requirement; Plessinger says they didn’t.

“He is trying to beat cancer, OK, that’s what he was trying to do,” said Plessinger’s attorney Wayne Sprinkle.

Fellow officers held a fundraiser and donated their own sick leave to help Plessinger and his family. Plessinger says he also signed an advanced sick leave reimbursement agreement as a bridge until the donated sick leave kicked in.

The reimbursement agreement requires that “any unpaid [sick leave] amount will be deducted from my final paycheck… If it does not fully cover… this obligation… I will enter into an installment note agreement… not to exceed six months.”

When Plessinger left the force, Portsmouth never deducted anything from his pay check, there was no installment note, and he believed all the sick leave had been donated.

“The city should have provided him an installment note like the agreement said, but they never did,” Sprinkle said.

It would take the City of Portsmouth nearly five years to inform Plessinger he owes nearly $11,000 to the city for advancing him his own sick leave.

The city’s attorney, Michael Piluso, who is counsel to the treasurer as a special assistant city attorney, was asked this question: “Can you answer for me why the city didn’t come forward and say, ‘Hey you know what Mike, you’re leaving and that’s fine, but you still owe us almost $11,000.’ Why did that conversation never take place?”

Piluso replied: “I can’t answer that.”

This is an important point, because Plessinger says the statute of limitations has expired, and he owes the city nothing. His side says the statute of limitations began on August 19, 2011, and ended on August 19, 2016. A case was finally filed against him on February 19, 2017.

Piluso looks at it a different way.

“If he left in August 2011, then the six months in the installment note agreement to repay all outstanding money would be February 2012, and that is when the contract would have been breached — five years after — that is 2017. The case against him was filed prior to February 19, 2017.”

The city argues in its case: “The city issued a wage lien against Plessinger’s employer [now York County] prior to this date on July 18, 2016.”

On another point, Piluso and the city have always said there’s no record of any donated sick leave. That is until now.

“We have no record of any donations made for Mr. Plessinger,” Piluso said in June,

But outside court Tuesday, Piluso said, “The donated sick leave has been accounted for.”

Piluso sent Plessinger’s payroll record to Sprinkle.

“Our position — what he had earned, and what was donated and what he earned himself — he was given more time than the combined number of those totals.”

10 On Your Side asked Sprinkle about that. “Well, I’m kind of skeptical, but I will have to check it out,” he replied.

Plessinger said, “I’m glad they found some. I’d like to see how much they found, and how it comes in contact with what they say I owe. It’s interesting.”

Judge Doug Ottinger has taken the case under advisement, and wants to study a state Supreme Court case the city says will prove its point of being able to choose the latter of the two breach dates on the advanced sick leave reimbursement agreement, which would extend the actual “clock is ticking date” by six months and put the city within the statute of limitations guideline.

Judge Ottinger’s decision on the statute of limitations issue will determine if the case moves forward. That final decision should come sometime in late July or August.