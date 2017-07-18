Driver shot, killed after presenting ‘deadly threat’ to Culpeper County deputies

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Monday night in Culpeper County.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page saying that around 11 p.m., deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Sperryville Pike and Griffinsburg Road. According to the release, the driver of the vehicle presented a “deadly threat” to the deputies and they responded by shooting and killing the driver.

“I’m so grateful that our deputies are safe. I’m deeply saddened by what they were forced to do and pray for comfort for everyone affected by this incident” said Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies are now on modified duty until the investigation is complete and the names of those involved will not yet be released.

