Chesapeake donut shop robbed twice; suspect in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A donut shop in Chesapeake was robbed at knifepoint — twice. This was the second time there was a robbery at Amazing Glazed in a week.

Officers were called to the store, located in the 300 block of Johnstown Road, for a robbery. Witnesses told police that a white male armed with a knife entered and demanded money. He had his face covered.

Police got to the scene quickly and saw a white male running behind an apartment complex in the same area. The suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities believe this is connected to a robbery at the same location on Sunday.

Police are still investigating.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.