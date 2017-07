YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who shoplifted from the Tabb Walmart in York County twice.

The incidents occurred on July 1 and July 10.

Officials say on July 1, the suspect left in a red vehicle with a black top.

The Sheriff’s Office released pictures of that car and the suspect. If you recognize him, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.