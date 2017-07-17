Woman charged in Suffolk crash that killed 3-year-old

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been arrested for a fatal accident that happened in September of 2016.

Tayler Symoine Scott, 21, has been indicted for cruelty and injuries to children, reckless – improper brakes, improper passing on double solid line, and no drivers license.

Investigators found that a Toyota passenger vehicle, driven by Scott, was traveling east on Route 58 when she lost control, went over the median and collided with a Mazda minivan that was traveling west on 58.

A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say five other people were injured in the crash.