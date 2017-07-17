Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say the storm is about 485 miles (780 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and 595 miles (958 kilometers) east of Trinidad on Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving west at 17 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

An Air Force Reserve crew found the storm small and well-defined, but not particularly well-organized. Don is expected to dissipate within 72 hours.