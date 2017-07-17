Teenager pleads guilty to Virginia Beach murders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One of three suspects in two Virginia Beach murders in December of 2016 entered a guilty plea in court Monday.

Nicholas Cates, 18, is one of two men accused of killing 34-year-old Zacarias Aguilar-Ayala and was also involved in the murder of 60-year-old Christine Bender.

On December 2, Cates was working at the Taco Bell on Holland Road when he and co-defendant, Angelo Worlds, left together in a dark-colored Hyundai. They drove around a nearby neighborhood and ultimately stopped in the 1300 block of Hawk Avenue.

That’s when Worlds told Cates to stop the vehicle after spotting Aguilar-Ayala. Worlds then approached the driver side of Aguilar-Ayala’s vehicle and shot him several times with Cates’ gun.

Stipulation of Commonwealth’s Evidence

On that same night, Cates, along with other co-defendant, Maurice Boney, were hanging out when Cates told Boney he wanted to drive and find somebody to kill.

Police say the two spotted Bender outside her home smoking a cigarette. That’s when Cates allegedly pulled over and shot Bender five to seven times in the back. Detectives later found the gun dismantled in a nearby lake.

Cates pleaded guilty to first degree murder, use of a firearm and accessory after the fact-homicide. His sentencing is scheduled for October 11.

The other suspect, Angelo Worlds, will go on trial in August.

Boney is on the docket to plead guilty on July 24. Stay with WAVY for updates on this case.