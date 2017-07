PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Monday in Portsmouth, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 10:08 p.m. near Portsmouth Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.

At some point, a suspect ran from the vehicle and foot pursuit began.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear why officers initiated the traffic stop.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.