Road floods after car hits Norfolk HRT bus stop and fire hydrant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a street flooded after a car hit a fire hydrant and a bus stop, early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of Tidewater Drive. When police arrived to the scene they found that the driver of a vehicle went off the road, struck a HRT bus stop and a fire hydrant causing the street to flood.

The street was temporarily closed while public utilities arrived and shut the water off.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

No injuries reported.