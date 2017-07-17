Police: Shots fired during homicide victim’s funeral service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a homicide victim’s funeral service on Saturday.

Police were called to Mount Moriah Church in the 700 block of 18th Street at 11:47 a.m. Saturday.

The caller told dispatchers that a group of black males wearing black shirts started shooting and hit multiple vehicles near the church. There were approximately 8 to 10 gunshots heard.

Officials recovered multiple casings in front of the church and spoke to a 53-year-old Hampton woman whose vehicle was hit by the gunfire, shattering her rear window.

According to officials, the funeral service was for a man who was involved in a recent homicide in Hampton.

No word yet if police believe the shooting is connected to the homicide victim’s case.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.