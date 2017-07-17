Plane makes emergency landing after passenger ‘passes gas’

RALEIGH, NC (WAVY) – An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Raleigh after a report of a passenger who passed gas.

It happened yesterday afternoon. The incident reportedly made several other passengers sick. Some complained of headaches and nausea. Local EMS crews did treat at least 1 person at the airport. Officials did not say where the aircraft came from. An American Airlines spokesman later refuted the report of a passenger passing gas, saying the odor came from a mechanical issue on the aircraft.

Right now the plane is out of commission until maintenance crews can figure out the cause.