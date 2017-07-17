North Carolina teen charged with murder of 11-year-old girl

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old New Bern, North Carolina teen charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl appeared in Craven County court Monday morning.

Justin Johnson is charged with murder in the death of Hailey Joyner on Saturday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in the Bridgeton area in reference to a reported shooting on Saturday. When officers got to the scene, they discovered Joyner with a gunshot wound. She later died as a result of her injury.

Johnson is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond.

Family members tell WAVY sister station WNCT that they believed it was an accident.