Marijuana grow house found in Northampton County; suspect arrested

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man following marijuana plants being confiscated from a residence on July 6.

According to the Northampton Sheriff’s Office, the Down East Drug Task Force received a tip about possible drug activity at a residence outside of the limits of Rich Square.

A deputy performing a welfare check observed suspicious behavior and alerted Task Force members. Officials seized 11 marijuana plants along with associated marijuana paraphernalia.

Richard William Pierce, 48, was arrested for operation and manufacturing a marijuana grow house. He is being charged with probable cause for possession with intent to manufacture marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Pierce was able to secure a $10,000 bond.