Man shot on Shell Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Shell Road and Courtland Avenue, early Monday morning.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the emergency call came in at 1:11 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was walking on Shell Road when he was approached by the shooter. The victim was instructed not to move but as he began to flee from the scene, the suspect began shooting tat the victim, striking him multiple times.

Anyone with information that will help police are encouraged to call the Hampton Police Division at 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay on WAVY.com for any developments in this story.